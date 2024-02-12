79th ‘Tigers’ leave their mark in first-ever Bamboo Eagle

U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 79th Fighter Squadron (FS) prepare for takeoff during Bamboo Eagle 24-1 at March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 29, 2024. The 79th FS participated in BE 24-1 to test their ability to quickly deploy and operate in distant locations alongside joint branches and allied nations, emphasizing global readiness for the future of warfare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

