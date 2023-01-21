European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Travis Siegwart, a 52nd Fighter Wing SERE specialist, briefs command senior enlisted leaders visiting the NATO Aircrew Winter Survival Course during a Nordic Regional CSEL Engagement, Jan. 21, 2023, in Rauland, Kingdom of Norway. The purpose of the course is to give international NATO students a basic knowledge in survival techniques during a long-term survival situation situated at enemy occupied territories in cold weather climate and various terrain, to include areas above the tree line. The course provides an answer to the raising demands of survival skills and bush crafting in the high north from allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Battles)

