Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement [Image 21 of 21]

    European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement

    RAULAND, NORWAY

    01.21.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Battles 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Travis Siegwart, a 52nd Fighter Wing SERE specialist, briefs command senior enlisted leaders visiting the NATO Aircrew Winter Survival Course during a Nordic Regional CSEL Engagement, Jan. 21, 2023, in Rauland, Kingdom of Norway. The purpose of the course is to give international NATO students a basic knowledge in survival techniques during a long-term survival situation situated at enemy occupied territories in cold weather climate and various terrain, to include areas above the tree line. The course provides an answer to the raising demands of survival skills and bush crafting in the high north from allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Battles)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 05:55
    Photo ID: 7618236
    VIRIN: 230127-F-MI569-0021
    Resolution: 5642x3889
    Size: 11.57 MB
    Location: RAULAND, NO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement [Image 21 of 21], by MSgt Michael Battles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement
    European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement
    European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement
    European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement
    European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement
    European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement
    European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement
    European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement
    European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement
    European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement
    European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement
    European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement
    European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement
    European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement
    European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement
    European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement
    European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement
    European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement
    European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement
    European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement
    European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Arctic
    Sweden
    Denmark
    Norway
    Finland
    Nordic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT