European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement

Chief Master Sergeant of the Royal Danish Air Force Kristian Venø, participates in a cross-country skiing exercise during a Nordic Regional CSEL Engagement, Jan. 27, 2023, in Rovaniemi, Finland. In Finland, the command senior enlisted leaders received an overview brief about the Finnish Air Force, learned about their agile combat employment capabilities and discussed the non-commissioned officer education system. Due to the Arctic climate all participants wore Finnish Air Force provided uniforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Battles)

