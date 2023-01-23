European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Benjamin Hedden, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa command chief and Royal Air Force Warrant Officer Simon Waldock, Command Senior Enlisted Leader for NATO Allied Air Command, brief briefs at the higher non-commissioned officer course during a Nordic Regional CSEL Engagement, Jan. 23, 2023, in Uppsala, Sweden. The CSELs had an opportunity to have an open dialogue with students of the Higher NCO Course, meet with the command chief master sergeant of training and education for the Swedish Air Force and give a NATO Allied Air Command perspective brief to the schoolhouse. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Battles)

