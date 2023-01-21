European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement

Chief Master Sergeant of the Royal Danish Air Force Kristian Venø participates in a NATO Aircrew Winter Survival Course “Through the Ice” exercise during a Nordic Regional CSEL Engagement, Jan. 21, 2023, in Rauland, Kingdom of Norway. The U.S. Air Force takes every opportunity to train together with #NATO allies and partners to nurture and maintain our working relationships across ranks. While operating side by side, we also refine our collective tactics, techniques, and procedures to ensure that we can effectively maintain a secure, stable Arctic against any current or emerging threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Battles)

