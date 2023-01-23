Royal Air Force Warrant Officer Simon Waldock, Command Senior Enlisted Leader for NATO Allied Air Command, speaks with a member of the Swedish Air Force during a Nordic Regional CSEL Engagement, Jan. 23, 2023, in Uppsala, Sweden. The United States is an Arctic nation with enduring relationships and security interests in the Arctic region. The arctic is a critical region for power projection and also for homeland defense, notably as it relates to threat early warning systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Battles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2023 Date Posted: 02.06.2023 05:56 Photo ID: 7618224 VIRIN: 230127-F-MI569-0009 Resolution: 5371x3693 Size: 15.04 MB Location: UPPSALA, SE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement [Image 21 of 21], by MSgt Michael Battles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.