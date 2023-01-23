Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement [Image 12 of 21]

    European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement

    UPPSALA, SWEDEN

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Battles 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Chief Master Sgt. Leif Bergsell, Swedish Air Force senior enlisted leader, briefs at the higher non-commissioned officer course during a Nordic Regional CSEL Engagement, Jan. 23, 2023, in Uppsala, Sweden. The United States is an Arctic nation and is committed to the stewardship and protection of this region. Along with our NATO allies and partners, the U.S. seeks a secure, stable and cooperative Arctic region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Battles)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 05:55
    Photo ID: 7618227
    VIRIN: 230127-F-MI569-0012
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.84 MB
    Location: UPPSALA, SE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement [Image 21 of 21], by MSgt Michael Battles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement

    NATO
    Arctic
    Sweden
    Denmark
    Norway
    Finland
    Nordic

