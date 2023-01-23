European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement

Chief Master Sgt. Leif Bergsell, Swedish Air Force senior enlisted leader, briefs at the higher non-commissioned officer course during a Nordic Regional CSEL Engagement, Jan. 23, 2023, in Uppsala, Sweden. The United States is an Arctic nation and is committed to the stewardship and protection of this region. Along with our NATO allies and partners, the U.S. seeks a secure, stable and cooperative Arctic region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Battles)

