Royal Norwegian Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tommy Krokstrand, Norwegian Air Operations Center command chief, participates in a cross-country skiing exercise during a Nordic Regional CSEL Engagement, Jan. 27, 2023, in Rovaniemi, Finland. The United States’ commitment to defending NATO territory, notably in the Arctic, is ironclad and the U.S. will continue to bolster its posture to better defend our NATO Allies and partners. Due to the Arctic climate all participants wore Finnish Air Force provided uniforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Battles)
01.27.2023
02.06.2023
|7618230
|230127-F-MI569-0014
|6048x4024
|12.1 MB
|Location:
ROVANIEMI, FI
|0
|0
European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement
