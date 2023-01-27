Chief Master Sergeant of the Finnish Air Force Jari Tapio Estola participates in a cross-country skiing exercise during a Nordic Regional CSEL Engagement, Jan. 27, 2023, in Rovaniemi, Finland. America’s bilateral relationships with the Arctic nations are some of the nation’s longest-held and most enduring relationships – militarily, diplomatically and commercially. Notably, the United States established relations with Denmark in 1801; with Norway and Sweden in 1905; and with Finland in 1919. Due to the Arctic climate all participants wore Finnish Air Force provided uniforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Battles)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 05:55
|Photo ID:
|7618232
|VIRIN:
|230127-F-MI569-0017
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.37 MB
|Location:
|ROVANIEMI, FI
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement
