European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement

Chief Master Sergeant of the Finnish Air Force Jari Tapio Estola participates in a cross-country skiing exercise during a Nordic Regional CSEL Engagement, Jan. 27, 2023, in Rovaniemi, Finland. America’s bilateral relationships with the Arctic nations are some of the nation’s longest-held and most enduring relationships – militarily, diplomatically and commercially. Notably, the United States established relations with Denmark in 1801; with Norway and Sweden in 1905; and with Finland in 1919. Due to the Arctic climate all participants wore Finnish Air Force provided uniforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Battles)

