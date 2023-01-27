Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement [Image 17 of 21]

    European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement

    ROVANIEMI, FINLAND

    01.27.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Battles 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Finnish Air Force Jari Tapio Estola participates in a cross-country skiing exercise during a Nordic Regional CSEL Engagement, Jan. 27, 2023, in Rovaniemi, Finland. America’s bilateral relationships with the Arctic nations are some of the nation’s longest-held and most enduring relationships – militarily, diplomatically and commercially. Notably, the United States established relations with Denmark in 1801; with Norway and Sweden in 1905; and with Finland in 1919. Due to the Arctic climate all participants wore Finnish Air Force provided uniforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Battles)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement [Image 21 of 21], by MSgt Michael Battles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Arctic
    Sweden
    Denmark
    Norway
    Finland
    Nordic

