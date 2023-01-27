U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Robert Wyman, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Enlisted International Affairs Manager, participates in a cross-country skiing exercise during a Nordic Regional CSEL Engagement, Jan. 27, 2023, in Rovaniemi, Finland. The United States’ commitment to NATO is ironclad, and we intend to continue efforts to further strengthen our relationships and capabilities in the High North. Due to the Arctic climate all participants wore Finnish Air Force provided uniforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Battles)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 05:55
|Photo ID:
|7618228
|VIRIN:
|230127-F-MI569-0015
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.56 MB
|Location:
|ROVANIEMI, FI
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement
