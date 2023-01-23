Chief Master Sgt. Leif Bergsell, Swedish Air Force senior enlisted leader, speaks during a Nordic Regional CSEL Engagement at Garrison Uppsala, Jan. 23, 2023, in Uppsala, Sweden. The United States is an Arctic nation and is committed to the stewardship and protection of this region. Along with our NATO allies and partners, the U.S. seeks a secure, stable and cooperative Arctic region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Battles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2023 Date Posted: 02.06.2023 05:55 Photo ID: 7618226 VIRIN: 230127-F-MI569-0011 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.76 MB Location: GARRISON UPPSALA, SE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement [Image 21 of 21], by MSgt Michael Battles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.