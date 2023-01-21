European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement

Command Chief Master Sergeant of the Royal Norwegian Air Force Didrik Sand participates in a NATO Aircrew Winter Survival Course “Through the Ice” exercise during a Nordic Regional CSEL Engagement, Jan. 21, 2023, in Rauland, Kingdom of Norway. The purpose of the exercise is to give participants firsthand knowledge on how to survive the cold of the arctic and train them how to remove themselves from an emergency such as falling into a frozen body of water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Battles)
