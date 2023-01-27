U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Benjamin Hedden, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa command chief, participates in a cross-country skiing exercise during a Nordic Regional CSEL Engagement, Jan. 27, 2023, in Rovaniemi, Finland. The United States is an Arctic nation and is committed to the stewardship and protection of this region. Along with our NATO Allies and partners, the U.S. seeks a secure, stable and cooperative Arctic region. Due to the Arctic climate all participants wore Finnish Air Force provided uniforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Battles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2023 Date Posted: 02.06.2023 05:55 Photo ID: 7618233 VIRIN: 230127-F-MI569-0018 Resolution: 4830x3347 Size: 7.45 MB Location: ROVANIEMI, FI Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement [Image 21 of 21], by MSgt Michael Battles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.