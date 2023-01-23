U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Benjamin Hedden, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa command chief, greets members of the Swedish Air Force during a Nordic Regional CSEL Engagement, Jan. 23, 2023, in Uppsala, Sweden. The CSELs visited the Uppsala Garrison to learn about the Swedish Air Force military system of education, speak with F-16 conscripts on their experiences in the air force, and get a better insight into the Swedish Agile Combat Employment concept. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Battles)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 05:56
|Photo ID:
|7618225
|VIRIN:
|230127-F-MI569-0010
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|20.11 MB
|Location:
|UPPSALA, SE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement [Image 21 of 21], by MSgt Michael Battles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT