European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Benjamin Hedden, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa command chief, greets members of the Swedish Air Force during a Nordic Regional CSEL Engagement, Jan. 23, 2023, in Uppsala, Sweden. The CSELs visited the Uppsala Garrison to learn about the Swedish Air Force military system of education, speak with F-16 conscripts on their experiences in the air force, and get a better insight into the Swedish Agile Combat Employment concept. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Battles)

