Royal Air Force Warrant Officer Simon Waldock, Command Senior Enlisted Leader for NATO Allied Air Command, speaks with a Royal Canadian Air Force SERE specialist while visiting the NATO Aircrew Winter Survival Course during a Nordic Regional CSEL Engagement, Jan. 21, 2023, in Rauland, Kingdom of Norway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Battles)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 05:56
|Photo ID:
|7618219
|VIRIN:
|230127-F-MI569-0004
|Resolution:
|5356x3513
|Size:
|10.52 MB
|Location:
|RAULAND, NO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement [Image 21 of 21], by MSgt Michael Battles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT