European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement

Royal Air Force Warrant Officer Simon Waldock, Command Senior Enlisted Leader for NATO Allied Air Command, speaks with a Royal Canadian Air Force SERE specialist while visiting the NATO Aircrew Winter Survival Course during a Nordic Regional CSEL Engagement, Jan. 21, 2023, in Rauland, Kingdom of Norway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Battles)

