    European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement [Image 4 of 21]

    European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement

    RAULAND, NORWAY

    01.21.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Battles 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Royal Air Force Warrant Officer Simon Waldock, Command Senior Enlisted Leader for NATO Allied Air Command, speaks with a Royal Canadian Air Force SERE specialist while visiting the NATO Aircrew Winter Survival Course during a Nordic Regional CSEL Engagement, Jan. 21, 2023, in Rauland, Kingdom of Norway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Battles)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 05:56
    Photo ID: 7618219
    VIRIN: 230127-F-MI569-0004
    Resolution: 5356x3513
    Size: 10.52 MB
    Location: RAULAND, NO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, European theater CSELs participate in Nordic Regional Engagement [Image 21 of 21], by MSgt Michael Battles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Arctic
    Sweden
    Denmark
    Norway
    Finland
    Nordic

