Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Jordan Lutz, from Great Falls, Montana, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, communicates with the flight deck during flight operations in Ford’s primary flight control, March 28, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Sasha Ambrose)

