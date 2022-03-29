Support equipment maintenance

Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Joseph Lascaibar, from New York, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) aircraft intermediate maintenance department, replaces a defective fuel line on a corrosion control cart, March 29, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

