flight operations

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Blake McCarty, from Rock Island, Illinois, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, watches an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the "Ragin' Bulls" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37 land on Ford’s flight deck , March 28, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Sasha Ambrose)

