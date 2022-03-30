Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintenance

    Maintenance

    UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Julie Matyascik 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Aviation Electrician's Mate Timmothy Hart, from Lawrenceville, Georgia, assigned to the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, inspects fuel samples in an MH-60S Nighthawk in USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) hangar bay, March 30, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualifications as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trenton Edly)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    This work, Maintenance [Image 23 of 23], by PO1 Julie Matyascik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Sailors
    Maintenance
    US Navy
    GRF

