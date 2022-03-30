Maintenance

Aviation Electrician's Mate Timmothy Hart, from Lawrenceville, Georgia, assigned to the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, inspects fuel samples in an MH-60S Nighthawk in USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) hangar bay, March 30, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualifications as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trenton Edly)

