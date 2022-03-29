Personnel Specialist Seaman Gen Chao, from Oakland, California, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) administration department, checks the muster reports in the personal office, March 29, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Rajah Lee Thornton)

