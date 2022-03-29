Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SFR [Image 14 of 23]

    SFR

    UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Personnel Specialist Seaman Gen Chao, from Oakland, California, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) administration department, checks the muster reports in the personal office, March 29, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Rajah Lee Thornton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 04:34
    Photo ID: 7132992
    VIRIN: 220329-N-FF561-1005
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 882.94 KB
    Location: US
    Hometown: OAKLAND, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFR [Image 23 of 23], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SFR
    SFR
    SFR
    SFR
    Maintenance
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Ship’s Operation
    Ship’s Operations
    Ship’s Operations
    SFR
    SFR
    SFR
    SFR
    Support equipment maintenance
    Support equipment maintenance
    Support equipment maintenance
    Support equipment maintenance
    Machine Shop
    Machine Shop
    flight operations
    flight operations
    flight operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT