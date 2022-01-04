Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Machine Shop [Image 20 of 23]

    Machine Shop

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Bowen Kincaid, from Battle Creek, Michigan, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) engineering department, prepares a lathe for use in the machine shop, April 1, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Timewell)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
