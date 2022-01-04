Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Bowen Kincaid, from Battle Creek, Michigan, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) engineering department, prepares a lathe for use in the machine shop, April 1, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Timewell)

