Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Dorien Crummell, from Miami, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) weapons department, flushes a magazine sprinkler pipe in the forward weapons handling area, March 29, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Rajah Lee Thornton)

