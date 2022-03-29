Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Support equipment maintenance

    Support equipment maintenance

    UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Chief Aviation Support Equipment Technician Alberto Ceja, right, from Tampa, Florida, indicates to Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Joseph Lascaibar, from New York, both assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) aircraft intermediate maintenance department, a defective fuel line on a corrosion control cart, March 29, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022
    Photo ID: 7132996
    VIRIN: 220329-N-DN657-1012
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 976.73 KB
    Location: US
    Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US
    Hometown: TAMPA, FL, US
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    US Navy
    GRF

