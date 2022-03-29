Damage Controlman Fireman Evin Hunsinger, left, from Tampa, Florida, and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Ethan Louden, from Tampa, Florida, both assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) engineering department, perform a spot check on a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) mask, March 29, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Sasha Ambrose)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.08.2022 04:34 Photo ID: 7132986 VIRIN: 220329-N-IX644-1080 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 884.82 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Hometown: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ship’s Operations [Image 23 of 23], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.