Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Joshua Martinez, from Pico Rivera, California, temporarily assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) supply department, prepares cake in the ship’s bakery, March 29, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Sasha Ambrose)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 04:34
|Photo ID:
|7132985
|VIRIN:
|220329-N-IX644-1097
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|PICO RIVERA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ship’s Operation [Image 23 of 23], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
