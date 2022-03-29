Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ship’s Operation [Image 8 of 23]

    Ship’s Operation

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.29.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Joshua Martinez, from Pico Rivera, California, temporarily assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) supply department, prepares cake in the ship’s bakery, March 29, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Sasha Ambrose)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 04:34
    Photo ID: 7132985
    VIRIN: 220329-N-IX644-1097
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Hometown: PICO RIVERA, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ship’s Operation [Image 23 of 23], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SFR
    SFR
    SFR
    SFR
    Maintenance
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Ship’s Operation
    Ship’s Operations
    Ship’s Operations
    SFR
    SFR
    SFR
    SFR
    Support equipment maintenance
    Support equipment maintenance
    Support equipment maintenance
    Support equipment maintenance
    Machine Shop
    Machine Shop
    flight operations
    flight operations
    flight operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT