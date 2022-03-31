Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Daijhia Hutcherson, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, assigned to the "Ragin' Bulls" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, performs routine maintenance on an aviation refueling storage tank in USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) hangar bay, March 31, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Rajah Lee Thornton)
