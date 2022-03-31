Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    03.31.2022

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Daijhia Hutcherson, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, assigned to the "Ragin' Bulls" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, performs routine maintenance on an aviation refueling storage tank in USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) hangar bay, March 31, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Rajah Lee Thornton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy
    VFA 78

