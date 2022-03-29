Ship’s Operations

Aviation Machinist's Mate 1st Class Rudi Liauw, from West Palm Beach, Florida, assigned to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, conducts muster following a foreign object and debris walk down in USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) hangar bay, March 29, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Sasha Ambrose)

