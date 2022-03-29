Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Dillon Wilhere, from Ashland, Kentucky, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) engineering department, welds chair frame in the machine shop, March 29, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Timewell)

Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.08.2022 Location: US Hometown: ASHLAND, KY, US