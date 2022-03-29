flight operations

Lt. Jess O'Brien, from Statesville, North Carolina, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, sweeps the deck prior to signaling to an aircraft on the flight deck, March 29, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)

