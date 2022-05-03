Hawaii Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022

Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) Soldier, Sgt. Fred M. Lino Jr., a small arms and artillery repairer, assigned to Echo Troop, Forward Support Company (FSC), 227th Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB), simulates throwing a grenade at Area X, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, March 6, 2022. Grenade throwing was the mystery event in the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) tasks event for the annual Best Warrior Competition (BWC). (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

