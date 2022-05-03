Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022 [Image 7 of 13]

    Hawaii Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Lianne Hirano 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) Soldier, Sgt. Fred M. Lino Jr., a small arms and artillery repairer, assigned to Echo Troop, Forward Support Company (FSC), 227th Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB), simulates throwing a grenade at Area X, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, March 6, 2022. Grenade throwing was the mystery event in the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) tasks event for the annual Best Warrior Competition (BWC). (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 20:08
    Photo ID: 7087649
    VIRIN: 220305-Z-UF566-1105
    Resolution: 5910x3940
    Size: 11.7 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022 [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Lianne Hirano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    USARPAC
    Hawaii Army National Guard
    HIARNG
    117 MPAD

