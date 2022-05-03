Hawaii Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022

U.S. Army Reserve Soldier, Spc. Charles Johnson, assigned to 303rd Movement Enhancement Brigade (MEB) Headquarters, Headquarters Company (HHC), applies an occlusive dressing for a chest wound, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, March 6, 2022. The Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) tasks consist of five stations that test the soldiers task and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

