U.S. Army Reserve Soldier Sgt. Steven Jones, a motor sergeant assigned to the 411th Engineer Battalion, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, jumps over the jump and land obstacle during the annual Best Warrior Competition (BWC) obstacle course event at Waimanalo, Hawaii, March 4, 2022. The BWC tests Soldiers' individual ability to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events, testing their technical and tactical skills under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.10.2022 20:08 Photo ID: 7087648 VIRIN: 220303-Z-UF566-1388 Resolution: 6008x4480 Size: 11.17 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hawaii Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022 [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Lianne Hirano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.