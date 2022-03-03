Hawaii Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022

Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) Soldier Spc. Kevin T. Brown, a mass communications specialist assigned to the 117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (MPAD), 103rd Troop Command, receives guidance from his sponsor, Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster, also a mass communications specialist with the 117th MPAD, during the annual Best Warrior Competition (BWC) welcome brief at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, March 3, 2022. Each competitor is assigned a sponsor to help prepare and aid them during the BWC, which tests Soldiers' individual ability to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events, testing their technical and tactical skills under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

