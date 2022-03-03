Hawaii Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022

Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) Soldier Spc. Kevin T. Brown, a mass communications specialist assigned to the 117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (MPAD), 103rd Troop Command, prepares to perform the maximum deadlift (MDL) event during the annual Best Warrior Competition Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) at the Regional Training Institute (RTI), Waimanalo, Hawaii, March 4, 2022. The MDL is a muscular strength test that represents movements required to safely and effectively lift heavy loads from the ground, jump, bound and tolerate landing. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

