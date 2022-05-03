Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022 [Image 12 of 13]

    Hawaii Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Lianne Hirano 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) Soldier, Spc. Kevin T. Brown, a mass communication specialist assigned to the 117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (MPAD), 103rd Troop Command, prepares to employ a Claymore mine, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, March 6, 2022. The Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) tasks are the second to last event for the annual Best Warrior Competition (BWC). (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 20:08
    Photo ID: 7087654
    VIRIN: 220305-Z-UF566-1200
    Resolution: 5336x4401
    Size: 9.44 MB
    Location: HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022 [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Lianne Hirano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior Competition
    USARPAC
    Hawaii Army National Guard
    HIARNG
    117 MPAD

