Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) Soldier, Spc. Kevin T. Brown, a mass communication specialist assigned to the 117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (MPAD), 103rd Troop Command, prepares to employ a Claymore mine, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, March 6, 2022. The Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) tasks are the second to last event for the annual Best Warrior Competition (BWC). (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2022 Date Posted: 03.10.2022 20:08 Photo ID: 7087654 VIRIN: 220305-Z-UF566-1200 Resolution: 5336x4401 Size: 9.44 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hawaii Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022 [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Lianne Hirano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.