U.S. Army Reserve Soldier Spc. Charles Johnson, assigned to 303rd Movement Enhancement Brigade (MEB) Headquarters, Headquarters Company (HHC), performs a needle chest decompression (NCD) during the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) tasks event of the HIARNG Best Warrior Competition (BWC), Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, March 6, 2022. Competitors treated a simulated tension pneumothorax without causing any further injury. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 20:08
|Photo ID:
|7087651
|VIRIN:
|220305-Z-UF566-1152
|Resolution:
|4045x6067
|Size:
|12.31 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaii Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022 [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Lianne Hirano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
