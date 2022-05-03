U.S. Army Reserve Soldier Spc. Charles Johnson, assigned to 303rd Movement Enhancement Brigade (MEB) Headquarters, Headquarters Company (HHC), performs a needle chest decompression (NCD) during the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) tasks event of the HIARNG Best Warrior Competition (BWC), Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, March 6, 2022. Competitors treated a simulated tension pneumothorax without causing any further injury. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2022 Date Posted: 03.10.2022 20:08 Photo ID: 7087651 VIRIN: 220305-Z-UF566-1152 Resolution: 4045x6067 Size: 12.31 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hawaii Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022 [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Lianne Hirano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.