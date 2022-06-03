Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hawaii Soldiers contend for 2022 Best Warrior title

    Hawaii Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022

    Photo By Spc. Mariah-Alexsandra Manandic-Kapu | Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) Soldier, Sgt. Fred M. Lino Jr, a small arms and...... read more read more

    WAHIAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Theresa Gualdarama and Sgt. Lianne Hirano

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    WAHIAWA, Hawai‘i – Hawai‘i Army National Guard (HIARNG) Soldiers representing units from the 117th Mobile Public Affairs, 1st Battalion, 183rd Aviation Regiment, 227th Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB), and 299th Cavalry Regiment competed to be named the top Soldier and top Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) during the 2022 Best Warrior Competition (BWC) at Schofield Barracks and Bellows Air Force Base, Hawai‘i, March 4-6, 2022. This annual event is designed to test competitors’ mental and physical endurance.

    The competition challenged Soldiers with consecutive events throughout three grueling days. The BWC started with the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT), land navigation and obstacle course. The next day consisted of individual weapons qualification (IWQ), ruck march and written board. The last day concluded with the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) tasks, a mystery event, and an appearance board.

    Command Sgt. Maj. Brandon I. Kumalae, Command Sergeant Major of the 1st Squadron, 299th Cavalry Regiment, said the BWC is a great experience for Soldiers to test their preparation and resilience.

    The ESB test stations included events from the weapons, medical, and patrol lanes with an additional set of tasks selected by the brigade commander from the unit’s missions essential task list (METL). It measured a Soldier’s proficiency in physical fitness, marksmanship, land navigation and other warrior tasks and drills to demonstrate a high level of lethality in the battlefield.

    “It allows them to challenge themselves,” said Kumalae. “Obviously, a lot of time goes into preparing for the competition, so it allows them to challenge everything that they have prepared themselves for and see what they're truly capable of.”

    Each competitor is assigned a unit sponsor who provides required equipment and supplies, moral support while also mentally and physically preparing their Soldiers for the competition. Effective sponsors can make a huge impact on competitors by sharing their knowledge and experience to motivate and train their Soldier.

    “Luckily, I have good leadership,” said Spc. Kevin T. Brown, a mass communications specialist with the 117th MPAD, 103rd Troop Command. “My sponsor provided me with a lot of information for getting ready for this competition and helped prepare physically, so I'm excited to get out there and compete.”

    The BWC competition is designed to push competitors in all aspects of physical and mental fortitude.

    “You really had to dig deep,” said second-time competitor, Sgt. Trevor J. Castro, a helicopter repairer with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 183rd Aviation Regiment, 103rd Troop Command. “You had to find a little bit of yourself inside of that ruck march, going on in that roller coaster of going up and down hills.”

    Sgt. Fred M. Lino Jr., a small arms and artillery repairer, assigned to Echo Troop, Forward Support Company (FSC), 227th Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB), 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) also believed the ruck was the most challenging event.

    “The ruck march, although not long, was a taxing event,” said Lino. “Helping and motivating each other to push definitely shows the type of individuals we were amongst.”

    Despite the BWC being an individual competition, competitors encouraged each other in every event, especially the ruck march.

    “This was a really exciting time to network with other competitors and see where they're from, what unit they're working with and also watch them excel at this competition,” said Brown.

    The HIARNG 2022 BWC winners were NCO of the Year, Sgt. Fred M. Lino Jr. and Soldier of the Year, Spc. Kevin T. Brown.

    Both BWC winners will move on to the regional level competition in Guam and potentially move on to the national-level competition in Tennessee.

    “Some of the benefits of being a competitor for our Best Warrior Competition is the experience and the camaraderie gained with our competitors,” said Command Sgt. Maj. James R. Jimenez, Command Sergeant Major of HIARNG, the overall facilitator of the competition.

    The Army is transitioning from an individual Soldier Best Warrior Competition to a five-man Best Squad Competition in September, according to the Sergeant Major of the Army, Sgt. Maj. Michael A. Grinston.

    “I want units to really think about what makes up a squad,” said Grinston. “‘It isn’t just about the traditional infantry squad, it’s about those small groups of Soldiers who really know and care about each other and hold each other to a high standard of proficiency, discipline, and fitness.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 23:17
    Story ID: 416696
    Location: WAHIAWA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii Soldiers contend for 2022 Best Warrior title, by SFC Theresa Gualdarama and SGT Lianne Hirano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Hawaii Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022
    Hawaii Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022
    Hawaii Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022
    Hawaii Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022
    Hawaii Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022
    Hawaii Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022
    Hawaii Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022
    Hawaii Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022
    Hawaii Army National Guard &amp; Reserve Best Warrior Competition 2022
    Hawaii Army National Guard &amp; Reserve Best Warrior Competition 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    117th MPAD
    Best Warrior Competition
    USARPAC
    Hawaii Army National Guard
    Hawaii
    Army National Guard
    BWC
    HIARNG
    117 MPAD
    103rd Troop Command
    USINDOPACOM
    Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston
    Hawaii Best Warrior Competition 2022
    Hawaii Best Warrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT