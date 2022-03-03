Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hawaii Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022 [Image 1 of 13]

    Hawaii Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Lianne Hirano 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) Soldier, Spc. Kevin T. Brown, a mass communications specialist assigned to the 117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (MPAD), 103rd Troop Command, attends the annual Best Warrior Competition (BWC) welcome brief at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, March 3, 2022. The BWC is an annual three day event that Soldiers and Non-Commissioned Officers of the Hawaii Army National Guard and Hawaii Army Reserve compete in to earn the title of "Best Warrior". The BWC tests Soldiers' individual ability to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events, testing their technical and tactical skills under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 20:09
    Photo ID: 7087643
    VIRIN: 220303-Z-UF566-1146
    Resolution: 4572x3048
    Size: 7.81 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022 [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Lianne Hirano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    USARPAC
    Hawaii Army National Guard
    HIARNG
    117 MPAD

