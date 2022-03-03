Hawaii Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022

Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) Soldier, Spc. Kevin T. Brown, a mass communications specialist assigned to the 117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (MPAD), 103rd Troop Command, runs towards the finish line during the annual Best Warrior Competition Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) event at the Regional Training Institute (RTI), Waimanalo, Hawaii, March 4, 2022. The BWC is an annual three day event that Soldiers and Non-Commissioned Officers of the Hawaii Army National Guard and Hawaii Army Reserve compete in to earn the title of "Best Warrior". The BWC tests the Soldiers' individual ability to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events, testing their technical and tactical skills under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

