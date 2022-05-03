Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022

    Hawaii Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Lianne Hirano 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) Soldier, Spc. Kevin T. Brown, a mass communication specialist assigned to the 117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (MPAD), 103rd Troop Command, receives moral support from fellow mass communication specialist Staff Sgt. Thomas Foster during the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) tasks event of the HIARNG Best Warrior Competition (BWC), Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, March 6, 2022. Brown competed in five ESB tasks and one mystery event on the final day of the BWC. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 20:08
    Photo ID: 7087652
    VIRIN: 220305-Z-UF566-1175
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.25 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022 [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Lianne Hirano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    USARPAC
    Hawaii Army National Guard
    HIARNG
    117 MPAD

