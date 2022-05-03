Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) Soldier, Spc. Kevin T. Brown, a mass communication specialist assigned to the 117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (MPAD), 103rd Troop Command, receives moral support from fellow mass communication specialist Staff Sgt. Thomas Foster during the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) tasks event of the HIARNG Best Warrior Competition (BWC), Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, March 6, 2022. Brown competed in five ESB tasks and one mystery event on the final day of the BWC. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2022 Date Posted: 03.10.2022 20:08 Photo ID: 7087652 VIRIN: 220305-Z-UF566-1175 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 12.25 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hawaii Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022 [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Lianne Hirano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.