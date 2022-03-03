Hawaii Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022

U.S. Army Reserve Soldier Sgt. Gloria Maldanado walks along the balancing logs during the annual Best Warrior Competition (BWC) obstacle course event at Waimanalo, Hawaii, March 4, 2022. The BWC is an annual three-day event that Soldiers and Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs) of the HIARNG and Hawaii Army Reserve compete in to earn the title of "Best Warrior". (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

