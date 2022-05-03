Hawaii Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022

Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) Soldier, Spc. Kevin T. Brown, a mass communication specialist assigned to the 117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (MPAD), 103rd Troop Command, runs to employ a Claymore mine during the Expert Soldier Badge (ESP) tasks event at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, March 6, 2022. Soldiers had ten minutes to employ and detonate the Claymore mine and five minutes to recover an uncovered Claymore mine. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

