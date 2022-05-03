Hawaii Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022

Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) Soldier, Sgt. Fred M. Lino Jr., a small arms and artillery repairer, assigned to Echo Troop, Forward Support Company (FSC), 227th Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB), demonstrates how to properly decontaminate oneself during the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) tasks event of the HIARNG Best Warrior Competition (BWC), Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, March 6, 2022. Competitors simulated a chemical/biological attack then decontaminated themselves and equipment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

