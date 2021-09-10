U.S Army National Guard Sgt. Adrianna Smith and Staff Sgt. John Thames, both assigned to Forward Support Company, Task Force Iron Valor, stand together after Smith received the Army Achievement Medal at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on October 9, 2021. Smith’s award is testaments to her dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 04:41
|Photo ID:
|7001744
|VIRIN:
|211009-Z-CZ403-1103
|Resolution:
|3431x5716
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Promotions [Image 22 of 22], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT