Promotions

U.S Army National Guard Sgt. Adrianna Smith and Staff Sgt. John Thames, both assigned to Forward Support Company, Task Force Iron Valor, stand together after Smith received the Army Achievement Medal at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on October 9, 2021. Smith’s award is testaments to her dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

