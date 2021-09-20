Promotions

U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Michael Hussey, assigned to Bravo Battery, Task Force Iron Valor, receives a congratulatory hug after his promotion ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on September 20, 2021. Hussey’s promotion is a testament to his dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

