U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Michael Hussey, assigned to Bravo Battery, Task Force Iron Valor, receives a congratulatory hug after his promotion ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on September 20, 2021. Hussey’s promotion is a testament to his dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 04:41
|Photo ID:
|7001733
|VIRIN:
|210920-Z-CZ403-1061
|Resolution:
|4083x4085
|Size:
|920.07 KB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Promotions [Image 22 of 22], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
