U.S. Army National Guard Pfc. Mili Olguin, assigned to Forward Support Company, Task Force Iron Valor, stands next to 1st Sgt. Gregory Rinkes, assigned to FSC, TF Iron Valor, during a formation at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on September 21, 2021. Olguin’s promotion is a testament to her dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Sgt. Kyle Burks) Photoshop was used to remove bumper numbers.
This work, Promotions [Image 22 of 22], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
