Promotions

U.S. Army National Guard Pfc. Mili Olguin, assigned to Forward Support Company, Task Force Iron Valor, stands next to 1st Sgt. Gregory Rinkes, assigned to FSC, TF Iron Valor, during a formation at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on September 21, 2021. Olguin’s promotion is a testament to her dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Sgt. Kyle Burks) Photoshop was used to remove bumper numbers.

