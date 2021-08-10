Newly promoted U.S. Army National Guard 1st Lt. Alex Malone, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, Task Force Iron Valor, receives a congratulatory hand shake from Capt. Taylor Hansen, assigned to HHB, TF Iron Valor, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on October 8, 2021. Malone’s promotion is a testament to his dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Sgt. Kyle Burks) Photoshop was used to remove bumper numbers.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 04:41
|Photo ID:
|7001741
|VIRIN:
|211008-Z-CZ403-1120
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Promotions [Image 22 of 22], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
