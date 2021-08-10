Promotions

Newly promoted U.S. Army National Guard 1st Lt. Alex Malone, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, Task Force Iron Valor, receives a congratulatory hand shake from Capt. Taylor Hansen, assigned to HHB, TF Iron Valor, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on October 8, 2021. Malone’s promotion is a testament to his dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Sgt. Kyle Burks) Photoshop was used to remove bumper numbers.

