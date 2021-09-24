Promotions

U.S. Army National Guard 1st Lt. John Brough and Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Holt, both assigned to Bravo Battery, Task Force Iron Valor, stand with newly promoted Spc. Micah Coleman, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, TF Iron Valor, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on September 24, 2021. Coleman’s promotion is a testament to his dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Sgt. Kyle Burks) Photoshop was used to remove bumper numbers.

