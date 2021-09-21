U.S. Army National Guard Pfc. Mili Olguin, assigned to Forward Support Company, Task Force Iron Valor, being promoted to specialist by Capt. Evan Stafford, assigned to FSC, TF Iron Valor, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on September 21, 2021. Olguin’s promotion is a testament to her dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 04:41
|Photo ID:
|7001735
|VIRIN:
|210921-Z-CZ403-1032
|Resolution:
|4780x4480
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Promotions [Image 22 of 22], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
