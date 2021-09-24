Newly promoted U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Micah Coleman, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, Task Force Iron Valor, stands in front of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on September 24, 2021. Coleman’s promotion is a testament to his dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2021 Date Posted: 01.05.2022 04:41 Photo ID: 7001736 VIRIN: 210924-Z-CZ403-2002 Resolution: 4668x2688 Size: 1.17 MB Location: KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Promotions [Image 22 of 22], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.